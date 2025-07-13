ACI Pharmaceuticals holds ‘Annual Marketing & Sales Conference’

M Mohibuz Zaman, managing director and chief operating officer of ACI Healthcare Limited; Md Muhsin Mia, director of marketing operations; Mohammad Abul Basher Howlader, director of healthcare operations; and Mahmudur Rahman Bhuiyan, director of field marketing operations; pose for photographs at the “Annual Marketing & Sales Conference 2025-26” in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: ACI Pharmaceuticals

ACI Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and a subsidiary of ACI Limited, recently held its "Annual Marketing & Sales Conference 2025-26" in Cox's Bazar.

The event brought together the company's entire sales and marketing workforce from across Bangladesh, fostering a platform for strategic alignment and celebration of achievements.

M Mohibuz Zaman, managing director and chief executive officer of ACI Healthcare Limited, attended the conference as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his keynote address, Zaman highlighted the company's significant accomplishments during the 2024-25 fiscal year and reaffirmed ACI Pharmaceuticals' unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the people of Bangladesh.

Mohammad Abul Basher Howlader, director of healthcare operations, provided valuable insights into the current market landscape and outlined strategic objectives for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Md Muhsin Mia, director of marketing operations, introduced innovative marketing strategies aimed at accelerating growth and strengthening market presence in the coming year.

Meanwhile, Mahmudur Rahman Bhuiyan, director of field marketing operations, presented a strategic execution roadmap and offered key directives to achieve performance targets.

The drug maker awarded the best performers of the year 2024 for their excellent achievement and contribution.