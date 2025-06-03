ACI Motors partners with EcoFlow to launch portable power solutions

FH Ansarey, managing director of ACI Motors, and Sharon Li, regional marketing director for Southeast Asia at EcoFlow, pose for photographs during the launch of innovative energy solutions at the ACI Centre in the capital’s Tejgaon recently. Photo: ACI Motors

ACI Motors Limited, an automobile enterprise and a subsidiary of ACI Limited, has recently signed a strategic partnership deal with the Chinese technology firm EcoFlow to introduce a new line of portable energy solutions tailored for the Bangladeshi market.

FH Ansarey, managing director of ACI Motors, and Sharon Li, regional marketing director for Southeast Asia at EcoFlow, inaugurated the launch of these innovative energy solutions at the ACI Centre in the capital's Tejgaon, according to a press release.

Commenting on the initiative, Ansarey stated: "The demand for alternative energy systems is rapidly growing in Bangladesh. Through EcoFlow's globally acclaimed technology and ACI Motors' extensive market insight, this collaboration promises to drive sustainable transformation within the energy sector."

Li remarked, "We are honoured to commence our journey in Bangladesh. Our commitment lies in delivering affordable, sophisticated energy solutions to the people of this country."

EcoFlow's product portfolio encompasses portable power stations, solar panels, and an array of advanced energy solutions designed to address the power needs of remote regions and provide critical backup during emergencies across Bangladesh.

"With EcoFlow's cutting-edge technology coupled with ACI Motors' deep-rooted expertise, we are well-positioned to spearhead innovation and sustainability in Bangladesh's energy landscape," added Subrata Ranjan Das, deputy managing director of ACI Motors Limited.

Roger Peng, regional sales manager for Southeast Asia at EcoFlow, and Asif Uddin, chief business officer of ACI Motors Limited, were also present, along with other officials from both the organisations.