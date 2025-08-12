ABB board expands, new leaders elected

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, and Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC, have been elected vice-chairman and treasurer, respectively, of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB).

The election took place during the association's 177th board meeting on August 3, chaired by ABB Chairman Mashrur Arefin, who is also managing director and CEO of City Bank PLC, according to a press release issued by City Bank PLC.

As part of a major expansion, the managing directors and CEOs of 10 additional banks will join the reconstituted board, increasing its membership from seven to 17.

Following the elections and board restructuring, ABB aims to strengthen its leadership representation across the banking sector.