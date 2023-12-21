27 Chinese, Bangladeshi companies honoured

The winners of the China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award pose for photographs with Yao Wen, ambassador of China to Bangladesh, at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital today. Photo: BCCCI

Twenty-seven Chinese and Bangladeshi companies have honoured today with the inaugural China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Awards for their outstanding contribution to the economy.

The awardees were felicitated at an event at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital.

The Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCCI) and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB), in association with the Chinese embassy, organised the event.

Of the awardees, 12 are Chinese companies and 15 local business enterprises and they were recognised in categories such as power and energy, road and bridge, railway and civil aviation, water and environment, marine, information and communication technology, SMEs, women entrepreneurs, and corporate social responsibility.

The Chinese companies include China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd, China Road & Bridge Corporation, China Railway Group, Power Construction Corporation of China, Sany Heavy Industry Bangladesh, Huawei Technologies Bangladesh, LDC Group, and New Hope Liuhe Bangladesh Region.

Other companies are Unimas Sportswear Ltd, Newtop Textile (BD) Ltd, China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation, and New Era Fashions Mfrs (BD) Ltd.

The Bangladeshi companies are Jamuna Meter Industries, S Alam Group of Industries, Mir Akhter Hossain Ltd, MAX Infrastructure, ARIDOD Tech Serve Ltd, Saif Powertec, Daffodil Computers, Shah Fatehullah Textile Mills, Hena Enterprises, ACI Limited, CEMS Global, Netex, Tohfa Enterprise, Premier Bank, and Mridha Business Ltd.

Yao Wen, ambassador of China to Bangladesh, delivered a keynote speech at the event.

Speaking at the event, KE Changliang, president of the CEAB, said the award ceremony serves as a testament to the strong and growing partnership between China and Bangladesh.

"We are poised to make a substantial and positive impact on the development of Bangladesh with 280 large and medium-sized Chinese enterprises actively engaged in these sectors."

In recent years, the economic ties between China and Bangladesh have flourished, creating a foundation for mutual benefit and prosperity. The bilateral trade reached $28 billion in 2022.

"Significant contributions are being made by small to large enterprises from both countries," said Changliang.

Al Mamum Mridha, secretary of the BCCCI, said the bilateral ties have widened, evidenced by the exponential growth in bilateral trade and investments.

"The trade volume has reached unprecedented levels, reflecting the mutual trust and commitment to furthering economic cooperation."

The BCCCI has more than 700 member enterprises, including about 500 Chinese enterprises.

"The members are working hard to promote bilateral trade and investments," he added.