Business
REUTERS, New Delhi
Wed Sep 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 12:27 AM

Most Viewed

Business

World Bank raises India growth forecast

REUTERS, New Delhi
Wed Sep 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 12:27 AM

The World Bank on Tuesday raised its Indian economic growth forecast to 7 percent for the current fiscal year, from an earlier estimate of 6.6 percent, helped by government spending on infrastructure.

India's economic growth slowed to 6.7 percent in April-June as a decline in government spending during national elections weighed, data showed last week.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Asian nation's central bank expects the economy to grow 7.2 percent in the fiscal year 2024/25.

India's medium-term economic growth rate will remain strong at an average of 6.7 percent over the next two fiscal years, the World Bank said, adding it expects private investment to gradually come in and aid consumption recovery.

The main challenges to India's economy include job creation. The urban unemployment rate remains high at an average of 17 percent, the World Bank said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক আইজিপি শহীদুল হক ও আব্দুল্লাহ আল মামুন গ্রেপ্তার

এই দুই সাবেক পুলিশ প্রধান হত্যাসহ একাধিক মামলার আসামি।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামিট নিয়ে হঠাৎ সিদ্ধান্ত বদল বিটিআরসির

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification