Star Business Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 03:03 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 03:54 PM

World Bank, ADB urged to continue funding logically acceptable projects

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed says after meeting with ADB
The interim government has suggested multilateral lenders continue financing existing projects that are reasonable, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said today.

"We have not closed any ongoing project. We want the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to continue to finance the projects that have a reasonable basis," he said after a meeting with ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting at the Economic Relations Division in Dhaka.

The adviser said the lenders were also positive regarding financing the projects that the government would select.

"They are very positive," he said citing the WB and the ADB.

Ahmed who recently got responsibility of the commerce ministry said he would try to ensure a business-friendly environment in the country and reduce corruption.

"There is a major role of trade and shops in inflation. Our efforts will be to address the issues and reduce problems of the common people," he said adding that he would also sit with the trade bodies.

