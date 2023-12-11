'Women entrepreneurs should focus on sustainability'

WE Trust President Nasima Akter Nisha says at Entrepreneurship Masterclass

It is crucial for women entrepreneurs to focus on sustainability and outline the key factors that contribute to business longevity, said Nasima Akter Nisha, founder and president of Women and e-Commerce (WE) Trust.

"Before starting a business, women entrepreneurs should ensure product quality, have a long-term business planning, do SWOT analysis, and develop skills," she said.

SWOT analysis is a strategic planning tool used to identify and evaluate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats involved in a business venture or project.

She made the comments while speaking at an 'Entrepreneurship Masterclass' held at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka.

The masterclass drew participation from around 250 women entrepreneurs eager to enhance their business acumen.

The WE Foundation, boasting a membership of over 4 million registered women entrepreneurs, has been pivotal in organising events that promote fair trade, global communication, innovation and skill development of women entrepreneurs.

This year, the foundation is hosting a fair in Birmingham and it has already expanded its footprint to Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, the UK.

The Entrepreneurship Masterclass is part of WE Foundation's broader initiative to empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with the knowledge and skills essential for success.

Nisha highlighted the significance of capacity development and continuous learning.

"We have to ensure that entrepreneurs are well-prepared to overcome challenges and contribute to the sustainable growth of their businesses," she added.

"We have seen that many women entrepreneurs dropped out from the business in two or three years of the inception, despite having an impressive start. So, we must be strategic and well prepared to sustain," she added.

Saumya Basu, global adviser of WE, talked about his journey to becoming an entrepreneur.

He believes that "hard work, smartwork, and soundwork" are three pieces of advice every entrepreneur must follow to become successful.