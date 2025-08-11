US imports fall in June

Imports into the United States fell more than expected in June as concerns around shifting tariff policies hit retailers, raising fears of fewer product options in stores for shoppers, data from the National Retail Federation showed on Friday.

The data comes as several of US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs went into effect this week. As of August 7, duties range from 10 percent to 50 percent, with India, Brazil, and Switzerland facing some of the highest rates.

Since April's "Liberation Day" announcement of a 10 percent baseline tariff, Trump has adjusted rates frequently. A temporary truce with China in May reduced tariffs to 30 percent, but new hikes resumed in July.

US ports covered by NRF's report handled 1.96 million 20-foot containers or its equivalent in June, which was down 8.4 percent year-over-year, but up 0.7 percent from May. That was a bigger drop from the NRF forecast from a month ago. The trade body had then projected ports would handle 2.06 million TEU in June, up 5.9 percent from May but down 3.7 percent year over year.

Moreover, import cargo volume at major container ports in the US is tentatively expected to end 2025 5.6 percent below 2024's volume, NRF's forecast showed on Friday.

Apparel retailers, including Under Armour, Deckers Outdoor have reported tariff impacts in the past couple of months and are taking steps to diversify their supply chain to avoid tariffs on goods routed through or sourced from Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam.

"The uncertainty around tariffs has impacted retailers' ability to forecast holiday orders and shipments.

As tariff rates increase, consumers will ultimately face higher prices and less choice and availability during the holiday season," NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said.

"We need binding trade agreements that open markets by lowering tariffs, not raising them."

Tariffs will result in higher prices for US consumers, less hiring, lower business investment and a slower economy, he added.