US to help Bangladesh diversify exports

The US has assured Bangladesh of support in diversifying export products and exploring new markets to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed shared this with journalists today after a meeting with senior officials from the US Treasury Department and USAID at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka.

The visiting delegation also assured the adviser of assistance in implementing reforms in Bangladesh's financial sector, Ahmed added.

Discussions mainly focused on financial sector reforms and export diversification during the meeting with the US delegation.