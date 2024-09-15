Business
Star Business Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 03:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 04:03 PM

Business

US to help Bangladesh diversify exports

Photo: Collected

The US has assured Bangladesh of support in diversifying export products and exploring new markets to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed shared this with journalists today after a meeting with senior officials from the US Treasury Department and USAID at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka.

The visiting delegation also assured the adviser of assistance in implementing reforms in Bangladesh's financial sector, Ahmed added.
Discussions mainly focused on financial sector reforms and export diversification during the meeting with the US delegation.

US Bangladesh Export
