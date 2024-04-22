Upazila polls: BB seeks info on candidates to identify loan defaulters

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked all the returning officers to provide information about the candidates in the second phase of the Upazila Parishad election to prevent loan defaulters from becoming candidates.

The second phase of the sixth upazila parishad election will be held on May 21.

Md Anisur Rahman, additional director of the credit information bureau, issued a letter to the returning officers, to provide information related to the debt of the candidates who filed nomination papers for the second phase of the upazila elections as per the prescribed form.

Full name, father's name, mother's name, husband's name (if applicable) in Bangla and English, national identity card (NID) number, taxpayer identification number, and date of birth of all candidates have been sought.

Around 2,055 candidates have submitted their nomination papers in this election.

Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said that 730 people have filed nomination papers for the post of chairman, 763 for the post of vice chairman, and 562 for the post of female vice chairman.