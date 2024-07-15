Unilever to axe 3,200 office jobs in Europe

British consumer goods giant Unilever will cut 3,200 office jobs in Europe by late 2025 in an overhaul announced in March, a source close to the matter told AFP Friday.

The job cuts represent approximately one third of Unilever's office-based jobs on the continent, according to the source who confirmed a Financial Times report.

Unilever had revealed earlier this year that it would create a standalone ice cream company in a cost-slashing plan that will see it shed a total 7,500 mainly office jobs worldwide.

The group, which employs about 128,000 people globally, is seeking to save 800 million euros ($870 million) over the next three years.

"In March, we announced the launch of a comprehensive productivity programme, to drive focus and growth through a leaner and more accountable organisation," a Unilever spokesperson said in a statement emailed to AFP on Friday.

"We are now, over the next few weeks, starting the consultation process with employees who may be impacted by the proposed changes."

The location of the job cuts has not yet been decided, but London and Rotterdam will likely be affected, the FT business newspaper reported.

"We recognise the significant anxiety that these proposals are causing amongst our people," the Unilever spokesperson added.

"We are committed to supporting everyone through these changes, as we go through the consultation process."

Unilever saw net profit drop 15 percent last year to 6.5 billion euros, as sales flattened after it hiked prices in response to higher costs.

The company makes products including Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap, as well as Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Hellmann's mayonnaise.