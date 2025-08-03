Trust Bank posts Tk 106 crore profit in Q2

Its profit declined 2% year-on-year

Trust Bank PLC saw its profit decline marginally in the April-June quarter of 2025, due to lower interest income.

The private commercial bank made Tk 106 crore in profit in the second quarter, down by around 2 percent year-on-year, according to its financial statements.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk 1.15 for the period, compared with Tk 1.17 a year ago.

The bank's net interest income shrank significantly by 166 percent year-on-year to Tk 258.97 crore in the first six months of 2025, mainly due to higher interest expenses on deposits and borrowings, the bank said.

However, income from investments surged 313 percent to Tk 697.65 crore, riding on higher exposure to government securities.

Its consolidated net operating cash flow per share rose to Tk 28.41 in January-June from Tk 22.35 a year earlier, which the bank attributed to increased deposits from customers.

As of June 30 this year, sponsor-directors owned 60 percent of Trust Bank shares, institutional investors 22.27 percent, and general investors 17.73 percent, Dhaka Stock Exchange data showed.