Traditional sweet-makers struggle to stay afloat

Almost 60 years ago, Kali Saha opened a small sweet shop in Savar's Namabazar after gaining experience as an apprentice. Despite offering only roshgollas, curds, and chamchams, the name and fame of "Kali Saha Mistanno Bhandar'' spread.

And in the time since, the selection has been expanded to 16 to 17 delicacies. But that pales in comparison to what is now on offer in big chains nearby.

Although the shop still remains popular among locals, it has been facing many challenges, especially considering the changes that have taken place since Kali Saha's passing in 2001 at the age of 80.

The third generation has taken over the reins, with Piash Saha and Pronoy Saha, sons of Proloy Saha, and grandchildren of Kali Saha, running the business.

The biggest threat is being posed by corporations, which have set up shops in Savar offering a larger variety of sweets and glamorous packaging. They also provide online ordering facilities.

Although the Sahas cannot offer such services and have no digital presence, Pronoy humbly adds: "If someone calls us, we do our best to reserve sweets for them."

Another major issue is the scarcity of skilled labour, which prevents small businesses from scaling up and expanding their reach.

"We are gradually trying to equip ourselves to ensure better quality products," Pronoy said. "We have enough customers now. The matter at hand is retaining them by providing high-quality items."

That becomes especially challenging for most businesses in the segment since they have to contend with a tight financial situation as well as little digital literacy.

In Tangail, for example, many traditional producers of chamchams lack the financial strength to compete with corporate giants.

Sadhan Kumar, a sweet trader in Tangail's Porabari area, lays their plight bare.

"The tight financial situation is a significant challenge for us. To compete with other market players, we had to make changes in terms of packaging and quality."

Alongside the increase in the production cost, hiring workers is also costlier now as wages have gone up. To deal with such situations, businesses have to borrow at higher interest rates.

"Currently, I have loans of Tk 4 lakh," Sadhan said.

Dinesh Chandra Sen, a sweet-maker in Tangail, added that small entrepreneurs were also struggling to cope with higher raw material prices. "There are many small shops, so one cannot suddenly raise the prices although our production cost has risen."

Sadhan says that some big local businesses, which have outlets in Tangail and Dhaka, are doing well.

Similarly, businesses in Natore engaged in making Kachagolla, a 250-year-old traditional sweet item with the GI (geographical indication) status, are also faring well. A GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Provat Kumar Paul, owner of Joy Kali Mistanno Bhandar in the northern district, is the fourth-generation businessman at the helm of the family business. He has witnessed its transformation first-hand.

"A generation ago, we wrapped sweets in banana leaves. Now we try to offer the best packaging," the 55-year-old said.

Although Joy Kali Mistanno Bhandar does not take orders online, Paul says that they are willing to make deliveries upon request.

Prof Md Masudur Rahman, chairperson of the SME Foundation, said that corporate entities are increasingly gaining market share.

"Not only sweet-makers, many other SMEs are also struggling to survive in the competition since corporate entities have strong financial power and can manufacture products in a structured way. We are working to enhance the capacity of the SMEs."