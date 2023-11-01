Tk 17 crore govt incentive for synchronised boro cultivation

Some 122 blocks of 50 acres each will be developed through the process

The agriculture ministry has announced Tk 17.42 crore incentive to encourage synchronised cultivation during the next Boro rice season with an aim to increase production of the staple grain.

The synchronised cultivation will be promoted by developing 122 blocks. Each block will cover an area of 50 acres and farmers in the bloc will receive Tk 14.30 lakh as incentive in the form of hybrid seeds of rice and fertilisers.

Through the use of farm machinery, farmers will be provided with support for transplantation of seedlings and harvesting, according to a statement by the ministry.