The power of attitude: why the lion is king

When I worked for Unilever, we had this incredible senior, an IIT graduate, who had a memory like a steel trap. He could glance at your car plate and recall it correctly a year later. He was a walking encyclopedia with knowledge of every subject under the sun.

Despite his potential to be the Elon Musk of Bangladesh, he believed that "eating and sleeping are the cheapest forms of entertainment." While others chased big dreams, he found joy in hearty meals and power naps, proving that happiness can come from the simplest pleasures. Now, no one knows the sleeping Elon Musk of Bangladesh!

In the jungle, the lion is revered as the king. Considering the diversity of the jungle's inhabitants, this majestic creature holds a title that seems almost absurd. Some animals are larger, faster, stronger, and even more intelligent than the lion. Yet, the lion reigns supreme. What sets the lion apart is not its physical attributes but its proud attitude.

A survey by the Harvard Business Review found that 58 percent of employees trust strangers more than their own boss, often due to negative attitudes exhibited by leaders.

According to the American Psychological Association, individuals with a positive outlook are less likely to suffer from depression and anxiety. Positive thinking can reduce stress and improve overall mental well-being. Another research study found that people with positive attitudes live 7.5 years longer.

The lion's attitude personifies confidence, courage, and an undefeatable spirit. In a battle, it is not the size of a lion but its indomitable spirit that makes the difference. The lion believes it is invincible, which translates into its actions. It is precisely this attitude that defines the lion as the king of the jungle.

On the other hand, the elephant, a colossal creature, towers over the lion in size and strength, and yet does not challenge the lion's supremacy. The elephant's strength could easily crush a lion, but the lion's attitude of dominance and fearlessness often deters the elephant from engaging in combat.

The cheetah, known for its incredible speed, can easily outrun a lion. However, the cheetah lacks the lion's tenacity and attitude of a relentless hunter, unafraid to confront and overpower its prey. This fearless approach ensures the lion can secure a meal, even if it requires outsmarting a faster opponent.

Monkeys and gorillas possess remarkable intelligence and agility. They can navigate the jungle with ease, using their wit to survive. Despite their intellectual prowess, they do not challenge the lion's authority.

Giraffes, with their towering height and strength, seem like formidable opponents. However, the lion's perseverance and strategic mindset can often bring down these gentle giants. The lion's attitude of relentless pursuit, combined with a calculated approach, ensures it can conquer even those with superior physical attributes.

The lion's story is not just about survival; it is about thriving despite the odds. This powerful metaphor has significant implications for our own lives. Our attitude shapes our reality. Like the lion and my colleague in Unilever, we may face impossible challenges. There will always be individuals who are stronger, faster, more intelligent, or more resourceful. But our attitude can set us apart.

In the grand tapestry of life, it is not always the strongest, fastest, or most intelligent who prevails. It is those with the right attitude who rise to the top.

The lion teaches us that attitude is everything. By cultivating a mindset of confidence, courage, persistence, resilience, and leadership, we, too, can become kings and queens of our jungles. The power of attitude can define who we are and how far we can go in life. Just like the lion, let your attitude be the force that propels you to greatness.

