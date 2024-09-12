Taskforce formed for economic strategies

The planning ministry has formed a 12-member taskforce to develop strategies to give a boost to the economy and mobilise resources for equitable and sustainable development.

The taskforce is led by KAS Murshid, former director general of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

According to a circular issued by the ministry on Tuesday, the taskforce has been asked to submit its report within three months.

The other members include Akhtar Mahmood, a former World Bank official, Selim Raihan and Rumana Huque, professors at the University of Dhaka's economics department, Abdur Razzak, former head of research at Commonwealth Secretariat, Mushfiq Mobarak, an economics professor at Yale University.

The rest of members are Shamsul Haque, a professor of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Nasim Manzoor, former president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Monzur Hossain, research director at the BIDS, Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, AKM Fahim Mashrur, CEO of Bdjobs.com, and Md Kawser Ahmed, member of General Economics Division of the Planning Commission.

Of them, Kawser Ahmed will work as member secretary to the committee. The committee can add more members if it deems it necessary, as per the notification.

The interim government has undertaken the move as a part of reform initiatives for the economic sector. Earlier, it had formed a committee to prepare a white paper on the state of Bangladesh's economy.