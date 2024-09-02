Tariff Commission calls for drastic cuts in tariffs on eggs, onions, and potatoes  

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) has urged the government to significantly reduce tariffs on onions, potatoes, and eggs to bring down prices by boosting the supply of these essential items through imports.

The BTTC recommended that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) completely remove the import duty on onions and reduce tariffs on eggs and potatoes to 5 percent from the current total tax rate of 33 percent.

The BTTC sent a letter to the NBR last week and pointed out that lowering tariffs on these items for a specific period would encourage imports, which could help reduce inflation.

The commission, which operates under the Ministry of Commerce, noted that recent flooding in the eastern part of the country has severely impacted poultry farming in 11 districts, leading to a shortage in egg supply.

Additionally, potato production has declined by 12 lakh tonnes, keeping prices of this popular vegetable high.

The price of onions, another staple in Bangladeshi cuisine, has shown no signs of easing. This is largely due to India, a key supplier, maintaining a 40 percent export duty in addition to a minimum export price of $550 per tonne to stabilise its domestic market.

Given these circumstances, the BTTC emphasised the urgent need to reduce import duties to ensure stability in the supply and prices of these essential items.