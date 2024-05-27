Stocks snap nine-day losing streak

Business
Star Business Report
Mon May 27, 2024 04:42 PM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 04:53 PM

Business

The broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) staged a much-needed comeback today, breaking a nine-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, rose 59.67 points, or 1.14 percent, to end the day at 5,310.51.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the shariah-compliant companies, edged up 13.71 points, or 1.19 percent, to 1,160.18.

The DS30, the index that comprises of the best blue-chip stocks, jumped 11.94 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,900.65.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of trading activity in the market, stood at Tk 506 crore, an increase of 65.81 percent compared to the previous trading session.

Out of the 394 scrips, 276 saw gains, 84 nudged lower and 34 did not witness any fluctuation.

