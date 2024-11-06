Stocks see slight gain in early trade

Stocks gained modestly in early trading today with the prime index of the Dhaka bourse rising 4.84 points.

The DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose 0.09 percent, reaching 5,369.85 points as of 11 am today.

Of the listed shares, 103 advanced, 220 declined, and 59 remained unchanged.

Turnover reached Tk 176.43 crore.

Leading the gains were Ring Shine Textiles, Aramit Cement, and CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund, each rising over 9 percent.

Trust Islami Life Insurance suffered the biggest drop, shedding over 5 percent.

At the Chittagong Stock Exchange, the CASPI also moved up by 43.60 points, or 0.29 percent, hitting 14,920.15 in the first hour of trading.