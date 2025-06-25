Stocks rise for third day

The DSEX gained 49.98 points to close at 4,767.64

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed higher today, extending their gains for the third consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 49.98 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 4,767.64.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 1.45 percent to 1,046.04, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 1.04 percent to 1,790.09.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 413.21 crore, up from Tk 372.70 crore in the previous session.

A total of 134,535 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions amounting to Tk 29.26 crore across 27 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 295 issues advancing, 46 declining, and 59 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 159 advanced, 25 declined, and 36 remained unchanged. In the B category, 68 scrips gained and 11 declined, while the N category saw no trading activity.

Performance across other segments was mixed. Among mutual funds, 13 issues advanced and 6 declined. In corporate bonds, one issue gained and two declined.

Government securities saw one issue decline.

Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals posted the highest gain of the day, surging 10 percent, while Nitol Insurance Co was the worst performer, shedding 4 percent.