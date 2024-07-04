Stocks rise for second day

Shares listed at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose yesterday for a second consecutive trading day.

The broad index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, DSEX, climbed 33.65 points, or 0.63 percent from that on the preceding day, to close at 5,373.84.

Similarly, DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, jumped 8.81 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,186.55.

Meanwhile, DS30, the index that is composed of the best blue-chip stocks, edged up 8.30 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,912.93.

The daily market closed with an increase in turnover, according to UCB Stock Brokerage.

Turnover, the value of shares traded during a session, increased 22.39 percent to Tk 539 crore.

Sector-wise, jute, paper and printing, and non-bank financial institution (NBFI) closed in the positive while telecom, services and real estate, and fuel and power closed in the negative.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 16.28 percent of the total turnover.

Shares of companies accounting for large amounts in market capitalisation, like Grameenphone, Renata, Robi Axiata, Linde Bangladesh, Saif Powertec, Padma Oil Company, City Bank, Prime Bank and Al-Arafah Islami Bank, suffered losses.

Among the large-cap sectors, Beach Hatchery was the most traded share with a turnover of Tk 16.2 crore followed by Unilever Consumer Care, Alif Industries and Orion Infusion with 1.19 percent, 1.41 percent and 5.36 percent respectively.

Block trades, meaning large, privately negotiated securities transactions, contributed 7.8 percent of the total turnover.

Of the issues traded on the DSE, 241 ended higher, 97 lower and 57 did not see any price swings.

Chittagong Stock Exchange also saw a similar trend as the CASPI, the premier index of the port city, edged up 84.95 points, or 0.56 percent, to settle at 15,157.03 points.