Stocks rise in morning trade

The DSEX gained 6.02 points to 4,789.68 as of 11:06 am
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, rose in early trading today while other indices declined.

It gained 6.02 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,789.68 as of 11:06 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index declined 0.03 percent to 1,045.01, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, went down slightly by 0.008 percent to 1,787.38.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 102.88 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 164 advanced, 129 declined, and 86 remained unchanged.

Central Insurance Company posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while Bangladesh Welding Electrodes posted the biggest loss, dropping 5 percent.

