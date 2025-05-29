Business
Star Business Report
Thu May 29, 2025 12:12 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 12:13 PM

Stocks rebound in morning trade

The DSEX gained 7.94 points to 4,623.34 as of 12:06 pm
Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained in early trading today, rebounding from the six-day losing run.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 7.94 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,623.34 as of 12:06 pm.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index declined by 0.28 percent to 1,005.28, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.65 percent to 1,719.60.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 94.64 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 231 advanced, 94 declined, and 61 remained unchanged.

National Tea Company posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while Social Islami Bank posted the biggest loss, dropping 9 percent.

