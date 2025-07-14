Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:03 PM

Stocks rebound marginally in morning trade   

The DSEX rose 8.77 points to 5,075.21 as of 11:54 am
Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained slightly in the morning trade today, recovering from the previous session's losses.  

The DSEX, the premier bourse, rose 8.77 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,075.21 as of 11:54 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 0.32 per cent to 1,106.63, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, declined 0.25 percent to 1,903.64.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 258.33 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 206 advanced, 114 declined, and 73 remained unchanged.

Daffodil Computers  posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while  Renwick Jajneswar & Co (Bd) posted the biggest loss, dropping 3 percent.

