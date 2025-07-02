Stocks rebound in early trading

The DSEX gained 26.68 points to 4,865.07 as of 11:32 am

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained in early trading today, recovering from the previous session's loss.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, gained 26.68 points, or 0.55 percent, to 4,865.07 as of 11:32 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index was up 0.58 percent to 1,066.93, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, rose 0.04 percent to 1,816.84.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 204.93 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 285 advanced, 55 declined, and 48 remained unchanged.

Islami Bank Bangladesh posted the highest gain, rising 12 percent, while Standard Bank PLC posted the biggest loss, dropping 6 percent.