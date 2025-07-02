Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 2, 2025 11:40 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 11:41 AM

Business
Business

Stocks rebound in early trading

Wed Jul 2, 2025 11:40 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 11:41 AM
The DSEX gained 26.68 points to 4,865.07 as of 11:32 am
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 2, 2025 11:40 AM

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained in early trading today, recovering from the previous session's loss.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, gained 26.68 points, or 0.55 percent, to 4,865.07 as of 11:32 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index was up 0.58 percent to 1,066.93, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, rose 0.04 percent to 1,816.84.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 204.93 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 285 advanced, 55 declined, and 48 remained unchanged.

Islami Bank Bangladesh posted the highest gain, rising 12 percent, while Standard Bank PLC posted the biggest loss, dropping 6 percent.

