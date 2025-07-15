Business
Star Business Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 11:52 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 11:54 AM

Stocks rebound in early trade

The DSEX rose 15.83 points to 5,077.66 as of 11:42 am
Tue Jul 15, 2025 11:52 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 11:54 AM

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange bounced back this morning, recovering from losses of the previous two sessions.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, added 15.83 points, or 0.31 percent, to reach 5,077.66 by 11:42 am.

Other indices also reported positive trading activity; the Shariah-based DSES advanced 0.36 percent to 1,108.04, while the blue-chip DS30 inched up 0.02 percent to 1,900.42.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, stood at Tk 278.52 crore during the session.

Market breadth was largely positive, with 225 issues advancing, 68 declining and 96 remaining unchanged.

Apex Spinning & Knitting Mills emerged as the top gainer, surging 10 percent, while Generation Next Fashions slipped the most, losing 3 percent.

