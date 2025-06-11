Stocks rebound on DSE after recent slump

The DSEX gained 71.17 points to close the week at 4,709.09

Stocks bounced back on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in the previous week, consisting of four trading days from June 1 to June 4.

The benchmark DSEX index rose 71.17 points, or 1.53 percent, to close the week at 4,709.09.

Among other indices, the DS30, which represents 30 leading companies, advanced 32.74 points to 1,762.37.

The DSES Index, comprising Shariah-compliant stocks, gained 17.54 points to finish at 1,028.90, according to DSE data.

Turnover dropped to Tk 964.05 crore from the previous week's Tk 1,581 crore, due to the market having four trading days as 10-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays began from June 5.

The average daily turnover declined to Tk 241 crore from Tk 263 crore the week before.

Investor participation remained concentrated in a few sectors. The banking sector led with 21 percent of average daily traded value, followed by food and allied at 16 percent, and pharmaceuticals and chemicals at 10 percent.

Market breadth was positive as 229 issues advanced, 104 declined, and 61 remained unchanged.

Aftab Automobiles posted the highest gain of 14.90 percent, while Peoples Leasing and Financial Services registered the highest fall of 10 percent.