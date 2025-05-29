Stocks rebound after six-day losing run  

The DSEX gained 22.51 points to close at 4,637.92

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained today, recovering from the six consecutive days of losses.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, went up 22.51 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 4,637.92.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index gained 0.31 percent to end at 1,011.35, while the DS30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, inched up 1.24 percent to 1,729.63.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, declined 6 percent to Tk 247.42 crore, compared to the previous session.

A total of 102,204 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions accounting for Tk 18.69 crore across 22 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 222 issues advancing, 99 declining, and 77 remaining unchanged.

Among A category shares, 130 advanced, 53 declined, and 35 remained unchanged. In the B category, 47 scrips gained while 18 declined. The N category saw no trading activity.

Other segments mirrored the upward trend, with more advances than declines observed in mutual funds and corporate bonds.

Government securities, however, posted a contrasting performance with one issue advancing and two declining.

National Tea Company registered the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while Social Islami Bank was the worst performer, falling 9 percent.