Stocks rebound 

The DSEX gained 26.94 points to close at 4,865.33

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended the day in positive territory today, recovering from the losses of the previous session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 26.94 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 4,865.33.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 0.47 percent to 1,065.78, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.09 percent to 1,817.69.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, hit Tk 479.52 crore, up from Tk 464.53 crore in the previous session.

A total of 158,466 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions amounting to Tk 7.56 crore across 23 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 277 issues advancing, 69 declining, and 51 remaining unchanged.

Among the A-category shares, 155 advanced, 41 declined, and 21 remained unchanged.

In the B category, 60 scrips gained and 16 declined, while the N category had one issue unchanged.

Performance across other segments was mixed. In mutual funds, 18 issues advanced and 4 declined. In corporate bonds, two issues advanced.

Government securities saw one issue decline.

Islamic Finance & Investment posted the highest gain of the day, surging 10 percent, while Central Insurance Company was the worst performer, shedding 6 percent.