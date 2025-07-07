Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 7, 2025 12:28 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 12:30 PM

Stocks rally for third day

The DSEX rose 70.89 points to 4,964.96 as of 12:22 pm
Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained points in early trading today, extending their gains for the third consecutive session.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, rose 70.89 points, or 1.44 percent, to 4,964.96 as of 12:22 pm.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index was up 1.43 percent to 1,080.66, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, rose 1.58 percent to 1,865.15.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 322.11 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 291 advanced, 55 declined, and 48 remained unchanged.

Rupali Bank posted the highest gain, rising 10 percent, while Islamic Finance & Investment posted the biggest loss, dropping 4 percent.

