Stocks rally for fifth day

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in the morning trade today, extending the winning streak for the fifth day.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, gained 12.34 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,845.18 as of 11:24 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 0.32 percent to 1,062.54, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, was up by 0.27 percent to 1,825.02.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 182.12 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 188 advanced, 125 declined, and 72 remained unchanged.

Central Insurance Company posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while Index Agro Industries posted the biggest loss, dropping 3 percent.