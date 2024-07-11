Stocks plunge for second consecutive day

Share sell-offs caused the slide

Shares in Bangladesh plunged today, extending its losing streak to the second consecutive day as investors went for sell-offs to make a quick gain.

This put an impact on the stock markets of the country. As a result, the DSEX, the major index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 1.11 percent to close the day at 5,506.67.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-compliant companies, dropped 11.95 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,207.53, while the DS30, the index that composed of the blue-chip firms, slipped 15.77 points, or 0.80 percent, to 1,942.36.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of the total shares traded on a bourse, decreased 31.32 percent to Tk 664 crore compared to the previous day.

The pharmaceutical sector dominated the turnover chart accounting for 18.14 percent of the daily total market's turnover.

Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa was the most traded share with a turnover of Tk 24.5 crore.

Out of the 397 issues that changed hands on the DSE, 36 advanced, 343 declined and 18 did not witness any price movement.

Chittagong Stock Exchange also saw a similar trend as the Caspi, the broad index of the port city bourse, shed 128.06 points to reach 15,757.61 points.