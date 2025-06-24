Stocks gain for second day  

The DSEX rose 22.62 points to close at 4,717.65

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed higher today, extending their gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 22.62 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 4,717.65.

Shariah-compliant DSES index went up 0.69 percent to 1,031.01, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.47 percent to 1,771.51.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, hit Tk 372.70 crore, up from Tk 276.53 crore in the previous session.

A total of 116,813 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions amounting to Tk 36.05 crore across 50 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 236 issues advancing, 92 declining, and 73 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 143 advanced, 43 declined, and 37 were unchanged. In the B category, 47 scrips gained and 22 declined, while the N category saw no trading activity.

Performance across other segments was mixed. In mutual funds, 20 issues advanced and 5 declined. In corporate bonds, one issue gained and one declined.

Government securities saw three issues advance and three decline.

Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals posted the highest gain of the day, surging 10 percent, while GSP Finance Company (Bangladesh) was the worst performer, shedding 7 percent.