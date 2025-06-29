Stocks gain for fifth day

The DSEX rose 6.94 points to close at 4,839.77

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed higher today, extending their gains for the fifth day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 6.94 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 4,839.77.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index went up 0.22 percent to 1,061.47, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, dropped 0.19 percent to 1,816.51.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, hit Tk 494.34 crore today, up from Tk 478.68 crore in the previous session.

A total of 161,447 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions amounting to Tk 28.33 crore across 37 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 186 issues advancing, 148 declining, and 60 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 101 advanced, 87 declined, and 29 were unchanged. In the B category, 36 scrips gained and 35 declined, while the N category saw no trading activity.

Performance across other segments was mixed. In mutual funds, 30 issues advanced and 2 declined. In corporate bonds, two issues advanced.

One government security advanced and two declined.

Islami Bank Bangladesh posted the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while New Line Clothing was the worst performer, shedding 4 percent.