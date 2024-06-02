Stocks fall for third straight day

The benchmark index declined 18.29 points from the previous day to 5,233.67

Shares listed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the prime bourse in Bangladesh, continued to fall for the third successive day today.

After a two-day weekend break, the stock market opened higher and lasted for the early two hours of the trading but ended the day with a decline.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse, went down by 18.29 points, or 0.35 percent, to close the day at 5,233.67.

Likewise, the DSES, the Shariah-based index, dropped 6.44 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,137.26 and the DS30, the best blue-chip index, dipped 7.79 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,867.05.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of a day's trading activity in the market, decreased 6.67 percent to Tk 349 crore compared to the previous day.

Out of the 391 scrips, 219 fell, 124 advanced and 48 did not see any price fluctuation.