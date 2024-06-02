Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 2, 2024 04:47 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 04:55 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Stocks fall for third straight day

The benchmark index declined 18.29 points from the previous day to 5,233.67
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 2, 2024 04:47 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 04:55 PM
turnover at Dhaka stock exchange

Shares listed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the prime bourse in Bangladesh, continued to fall for the third successive day today.

After a two-day weekend break, the stock market opened higher and lasted for the early two hours of the trading but ended the day with a decline.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse, went down by 18.29 points, or 0.35 percent, to close the day at 5,233.67.

Likewise, the DSES, the Shariah-based index, dropped 6.44 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,137.26 and the DS30, the best blue-chip index, dipped 7.79 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,867.05.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of a day's trading activity in the market, decreased 6.67 percent to Tk 349 crore compared to the previous day.

Out of the 391 scrips, 219 fell, 124 advanced and 48 did not see any price fluctuation.

Related topic:
Dhaka Stock ExchangeDSEDSEX
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka stocks slip

Dhaka stocks suffer major decline for one more day 

2m ago
Dhaka stocks slip

Shares fall for third day amid profit booking

3m ago
Stocks break three-day rising streak

Stocks return to black

1y ago

Dhaka stocks' turnover hits six-month high

1y ago
Dhaka bourse goes dark after error in adjusting single firm’s rights shares

Dhaka bourse goes dark after error in adjusting single firm’s rights shares

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মালয়েশিয়া যেতে পারেনি ১৭ হাজার কর্মী, দায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে’

প্রতিমন্ত্রী জানান, গত ৩১ মে পর্যন্ত জনশক্তি কর্মসংস্থান ও প্রশিক্ষণ ব্যুরো (বিএমইটি) থেকে ৪ লাখ ৯৩ হাজার ৬৪২ জনকে ছাড়পত্র দেওয়া হয়েছে। এদের মধ্যে এখন পর্যন্ত ৪ লাখ ৭৬ হাজার ৬৭২ জন মালয়েশিয়া গেছেন।...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সুন্দরবন থেকে আরও ৭ হরিণের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification