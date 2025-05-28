Stocks fall for sixth day

The DSEX lost 62.72 points to close at 4,615.40

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange plunged further today, marking the sixth consecutive day of losses as investor sentiment remained subdued.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, fell 62.72 points, or 1.34 percent, to close at 4,615.40.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index shed 1.59 percent to end at 1,008.14, while the DS30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, dropped 0.91 percent to 1,708.36.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, declined 3 percent to Tk 264.98 crore from the previous session.

A total of 114,875 trades were executed during the session. Of the issues traded, 295 declined, 63 advanced, and 40 remained unchanged.

Among A Category shares, 168 declined, 29 advanced, and 22 remained unchanged. In the B Category, 69 scrips lost value while only 10 gained. The N Category saw no trading activity.

Other segments mirrored the downward trend, with more declines than advances observed in mutual funds and corporate bonds.

Government securities, however, posted a contrasting performance with three issues advancing and one declining.

Heidelberg Materials Bangladesh registered the highest gain of the day, surging 8 percent, while NRB Bank was the worst performer, falling 9 percent.