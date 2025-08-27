Stocks fall for second day

The DSEX declined 5.51 points to close at 5,443.31

Dhaka stocks ended lower today for the second consecutive day, as turnover also plunged.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, inched down 5.51 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 5,443.31.

The other indices performed similarly, as the Shariah-compliant DSES posted a drop of 0.12 percent to 1,188.72, while the DS30, which tracks blue-chip shares, fell 0.35 percent to 2,116.15.

Turnover, a key indicator of market participation, hit Tk 971.52 crore, down significantly from Tk 1,247.68 crore in the previous session.

A total of 271,340 trades were executed, with block transactions worth Tk 12.96 crore across 30 scripts.

Market breadth was negative, with 158 issues advancing, 174 declining, and 62 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category stocks, 67 gained, 108 lost, and 39 were flat.

In the B-category, 46 rose and 29 fell, while the N-category saw just one issue decline.

Segment-wise, the picture was mixed. Mutual funds had five gainers against four losers. Corporate bonds saw three issues drop, while the government bond market saw two issues advance.

On the individual front, Regent Textile Mills rose the most with a 10 percent jump, topping the gainers' list. At the other end, International Leasing & Financial Services slumped 10 percent, making it the day's worst performer.