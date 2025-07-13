Business
Stocks fall in morning trade  

Sun Jul 13, 2025 11:44 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 11:45 AM
The DSEX dropped 0.06 percent to 5,064.92 as of 11:38 am
Star Business Report
Sun Jul 13, 2025 11:44 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 11:45 AM

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange declined in early trading today.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, dropped 3.11 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,064.92 as of 11:38 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 0.1 per cent to 1102.06, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, declined 0.11 per cent to 1,906.50.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 254.96 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 135 advanced, 177 declined, and 80 remained unchanged.

Aramit Ltd posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while  Sunlife Insurance Company posted the biggest loss, dropping 1 percent.

