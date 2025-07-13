Stocks fall in morning trade  

The DSEX dropped 0.06 percent to 5,064.92 as of 11:38 am

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange declined in early trading today.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, dropped 3.11 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,064.92 as of 11:38 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 0.1 per cent to 1102.06, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, declined 0.11 per cent to 1,906.50.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 254.96 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 135 advanced, 177 declined, and 80 remained unchanged.

Aramit Ltd posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while Sunlife Insurance Company posted the biggest loss, dropping 1 percent.