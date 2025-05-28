Business
Star Business Report
Stocks fall in morning trade

The DSEX lost 15.61 points to 4,662.52 as of 11:22 am
Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange dropped points in early trading today, extending their losing run for the sixth consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, lost 15.61 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,662.52 as of 11:22 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index declined by 0.32 percent to 1,021.09, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, dropped 0.34 percent to 1,718.21.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 94.11 crore during the session.

 Of the issues traded, 118 advanced, 184 declined, and 77 remained unchanged.

Shurwid Industries posted the highest gain, rising 7 percent, while Peoples Leasing and Fin Services posted the biggest loss, dropping 9 percent.

