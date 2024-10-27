Stocks fall 0.82% in morning trade

It shed 42.37 points in the first hour

Stocks continued their downward trajectory today, losing 0.82 percent in the first hour of the morning trade.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange's benchmark index, DSEX, shed 42.37 points to settle at 5072.2 points as of 11:02 am.

Out of the traded shares, 99 advanced, 222 declined, and 45 remained unchanged.

Market turnover stood at Tk 66.7 crore then.

Esquire Knit Composite PLC led the gains with a 20.77 percent increase, whereas IFAD Autos PLC saw the steepest drop, losing 20.77 percent.