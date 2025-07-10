Stocks extend winning streak for sixth day

The DSEX gained 32.56 points to close at 5,068.03

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) edged up today, closing higher for the sixth consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, gained 32.56 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 5,068.03.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 0.62 percent to 1,100, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.76 percent to 1,908.62.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, was Tk 679.02 crore, down from Tk 690.62 crore in the previous session.

A total of 208,356 trades were executed during the session, and block transactions amounted to Tk 14.55 crore across 33 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 196 issues advancing, 128 declining, and 70 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 101 advanced, 76 declined, and 37 remained unchanged. In the B category, 37 scrips gained and 36 declined, while the N category had no trading activity.

Performance across other segments was mixed. In mutual funds, 11 issues advanced and 8 declined.

The corporate bond segment saw one issue advance and one decline, while government bonds saw no trading.

Rahim Textile Mills posted the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while Midland Bank was the worst performer, shedding 6 percent.

