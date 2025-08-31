Stocks extend rally for second day

The DSEX gained 75.72 points to 5,593.66 by 12:56 pm

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose as of midday today, extending their gains for the second consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, increased 75.72 points, or 1.37 percent, to 5,593.66 by 12:56 pm.

The mood was similarly positive across the board: the Shariah-compliant DSES inched up 1.7 percent to 1,227.82, while the blue-chip DS30 went up 1.54 percent to 2,190.28.

Turnover, an indicator of investor activity, reached Tk 876.41 crore at the time.

Market breadth was positive, with 254 issues advancing against 72 declining and 66 holding steady.

Among the notable moves, Bay Leasing & Investment shot up 10 percent to top the gainers' list, while Peoples Leasing and Fin Services slid 6 percent, posting the worst fall of the session so far.