Stocks extend rally in morning trade  

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, extending their gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 18.94 points, or 0.40 percent, to 4,656.86 as of 11:36 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index went up by 0.41 percent to 1,015.52, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.64 percent to 1,740.79.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 80.21 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 216 advanced, 79 declined, and 86 remained unchanged.

Desh Garments posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while Trust Bank posted the biggest loss, dropping 13 percent.