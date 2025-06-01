Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:46 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:48 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Stocks extend rally in morning trade  

Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:46 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:48 AM
The DSEX gained 18.94 points to 4,656.86 as of 11:36 am
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:46 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:48 AM

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, extending their gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 18.94 points, or 0.40 percent, to 4,656.86 as of 11:36 am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index went up by 0.41 percent to 1,015.52, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.64 percent to 1,740.79.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 80.21 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 216 advanced, 79 declined, and 86 remained unchanged.

Desh Garments posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while Trust Bank posted the biggest loss, dropping 13 percent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকায় ‘সিঙ্কহোল’ নিয়ে আলোচনা: বিশেষজ্ঞ ও সংশ্লিষ্টরা যা বলছেন

প্রশ্ন হলো—সাত মসজিদ রোডে তৈরি হওয়া ওই গর্তটি কি আসলেই কোনো সিঙ্কহোল? এটা কী কী কারণে তৈরি হতে পারে? ঢাকার মাটির যে গঠন, তাতে এখানেও কি প্রাকৃতিকভাবে সিঙ্কহোল তৈরি হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা আছে? এর পেছনের...

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে আনুষ্ঠানিক অভিযোগপত্র ট্রাইব্যুনালে জমা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে