Stocks end three-day rally 

The DSEX lost 43.97 points to close at 4,739.68

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today, snapping a three-day gaining streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, lost 43.97 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 4,739.68.

Shariah-compliant DSES index declined 1.10 percent to 1,033.80, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, fell 0.96 percent to 1,770.21.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, dropped to Tk 313.62 crore from Tk 417.37 crore in the previous session.

A total of 118,295 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions amounting to Tk 8.31 crore across 27 scrips.

Market breadth remained negative, with 67 issues advancing, 276 declining, and 54 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 38 advanced, 148 declined, and 32 were unchanged.

In the B category, 14 scrips gained and 65 declined, while there was no trading activity in N-category shares.

Performance across other segments was mixed.

In mutual funds, one issue advanced and 16 declined. In corporate bonds, one issue gained and one declined.

Government securities saw three issues decline.

Central Insurance Company posted the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while Premier Leasing & Finance was the worst performer, shedding 6 percent.