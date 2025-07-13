Stocks end six-day rally

The DSEX lost 1.6 points before closing the day at 5,066.43

The Dhaka Stock Exchange snapped its six-day winning streak today, with turnover also experiencing a decline.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the bourse, inched down by 1.6 points, or 0.03 percent, to settle at 5,066.43.

However, the Shariah-compliant DSES edged up 0.19 percent to 1,103.06.

On the other hand, the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, was almost unchanged, declining marginally by 0.02 percent to close at 1,908.57.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, dropped to Tk 665.99 crore from Tk 679.02 crore in the previous session, reflecting a pullback in trading activity.

A total of 207,206 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 33.80 crore across 33 scrips.

Market breadth showed a mixed picture, with 177 stocks advancing, 170 declining, and 55 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 98 gained and 96 declined.

The B-category saw 32 stocks rise and 42 fall, while there was a lone gainer in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance mirrored the overall caution. Among mutual funds, 10 issues advanced and 13 declined.

Corporate bonds saw two issues advance and one decline, while the government bond market showed weakness, with three issues falling and only one gaining.

Among individual performers, Bangladesh Finance topped the gainers' list with a 10 percent rise, while Rupali Bank was the worst performer, dropping 6 percent.