Stocks end lower as turnover falls 

The DSEX lost 22.41 points to close at 4,754.41

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed lower today, reversing the gains of the previous session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, lost 22.41 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 4,754.41.

Shariah-compliant DSES index went down 0.47 percent to 1,037.69, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, dropped 0.29 percent to 1,782.20.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, hit Tk 305 crore, down from Tk 327.83 crore in the previous session.

A total of 114,792 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions amounting to Tk 16.53 crore across 36 scrips.

Market breadth remained negative, with 71 issues advancing, 258 declining, and 69 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 42 advanced, 144 declined, and 34 were unchanged.

In the B category, 18 scrips gained and 58 declined, while there was no trading activity in N-category shares.

Performance across other segments was mixed.

In mutual funds, 5 issues advanced and 13 declined. In corporate bonds, no issues gained and two declined.

Government securities saw two issues advance and two decline.

Desh Garments posted the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while Premier Leasing & Finance was the worst performer, shedding 6 percent.