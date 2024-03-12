Stocks on DSE fall for fifth straight day

Shares listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped for the fifth consecutive day today.

The DSEX, the key index of the country's premier bourse, edged down 51.52 points, or 0.85 percent, to close the day at 6,006.

The DSES, an index that represents shariah-compliant firms, fell 12.74 points, or 0.96 percent to 1,309 while the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, decreased by 12.04 points, or 0.58 percent at 2,063.

Turnover, an indicator of the volume of shares traded, fell 25.28 percent to settle the day at Tk 563 crore.

Of the issues traded, 45 advanced, 306 declined and 45 did not see any price fluctuations.