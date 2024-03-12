Business
Star Business Desk
Tue Mar 12, 2024 08:00 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 08:17 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Stocks on DSE fall for fifth straight day

Star Business Desk
Tue Mar 12, 2024 08:00 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 08:17 PM
Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX,
The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

Shares listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped for the fifth consecutive day today.
The DSEX, the key index of the country's premier bourse, edged down 51.52 points, or 0.85 percent, to close the day at 6,006.
The DSES, an index that represents shariah-compliant firms, fell 12.74 points, or 0.96 percent to 1,309 while the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, decreased by 12.04 points, or 0.58 percent at 2,063.
Turnover, an indicator of the volume of shares traded, fell 25.28 percent to settle the day at Tk 563 crore.
Of the issues traded, 45 advanced, 306 declined and 45 did not see any price fluctuations.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

তথ্য চাইতে যাওয়া সাংবাদিককে কারাদণ্ড: বদলি হতে যাচ্ছেন ইউএনও সাদিয়া

ক্ষমতার অপব্যবহারের অভিযোগে তাকে বদলি করা হতে পারে বলে জানা গেছে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সোমালিয়ান জলদস্যুদের কবলে বাংলাদেশি জাহাজ, ২৩ ক্রু জিম্মি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification