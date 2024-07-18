Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 18, 2024 11:45 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 11:49 AM

Business

Stocks downbeat as nationwide shutdown begins

The DSEX dropped 42.33 points, or 0.77 percent, to 5,440.81 as of 11.37 am
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 18, 2024 11:45 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 11:49 AM

Bangladesh's stock market trading opened on a subdued note amid a countywide shutdown enforced by student protest leaders.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 42.33 points, or 0.77 percent, to 5,440.81 as of 11.37 am. Turnover of the market stood at Tk 141 crore.

Among the traded stocks, 31 advanced, 310 declined and 43 remained the same.

The same trend was witnessed on the port city's stock exchange too. The broad index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange fell 72 points, or 0.46 percent, to 15,545.

Student protesters are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30 percent of government jobs for family members of freedom fighters. They argue that the system is discriminatory and benefits supporters of the ruling party.

|কোটা আন্দোলন

রামপুরায় পুলিশ বক্স ও অন্তত ১২ মোটরসাইকেলে আগুন

ব্র্যাক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ক্যাম্পাসের ভেতরেও টিয়ারশেল নিক্ষেপ করেছে পুলিশ।

এইমাত্র
|কোটা আন্দোলন

ব্র্যাক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ভেতরেও টিয়ারশেল, আন্দোলনকারীদের সঙ্গে পুলিশের সংঘর্ষ

২৪ মিনিট আগে
