Stocks down in morning trade

Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:01 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:03 PM

The DSEX dropped 1.86 points to 4,863.46 as of 11:54 am
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:01 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:03 PM

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange lost points in early trading today, reversing the previous day's gains.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, dropped 1.86 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,863.46 as of 11:54 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index was down 0.27 percent to 1,062.82, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, rose 0.15 percent to 1,820.46.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 205.57 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 118 advanced, 193 declined, and 82 remained unchanged.

Islami Bank Bangladesh posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while Islamic Finance & Investment  posted the biggest loss, dropping 9 percent.

