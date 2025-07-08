Stocks down in early trade

The DSEX dropped 16.03 points to 4,960.12 as of 12:42 pm

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange dropped points in the morning trade today, reversing the gains of the previous three sessions.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, declined 16.03 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,960.12 as of 12:42 pm.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index was down 0.19 percent to 1,079.04, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, dropped 0.42 percent to 1,865.11.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 354.81 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 120 advanced, 210 declined, and 66 remained unchanged.

Rupali Bank posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while Bangladesh Welding Electrodes posted the biggest loss, dropping 6 percent.